Martin Wells has been appointed as the Managing Director of eir Business, joining from his role at Ibec Commercial Director.

New managing director of eir Business Martin Wells joins from Ibec

Taking up the new position in April, Martin will work with the current Interim Managing Director of eir Business Noel Donnelly over the coming months.

At Ibec, Martin oversaw the work of the 37 trade associations and also had responsibility for member engagement, sales and marketing and corporate events.

eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: "Since I became CEO my priority and ambition has been to provide the best mobile and broadband network services to homes and businesses across Ireland.

"Martin’s deep knowledge of customer experience and transformation, together with our €1bn network investment plan, will help us deliver on that ambition for eir Business customers."

Martin previously held a number of senior telecommunications roles at Vodafone including Commercial Operations Director, Customer Experience Director and Marketing Director.

He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from Henley College and has undertaken post graduate education in IMD Lausanne, Said Business School and Imperial College London.

