New Look stores here to escape as UK parent rings changes

New Look has closed eight UK stores. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Fashion retailer New Look has no plans to close any stores in Ireland at present despite a move to streamline its operations in the UK.

In the UK, New Look is expected to shut a store in Bangor in Wales next month, while a further store in Stockton-on-Tees will close in July.

This follows the closure of eight stores across the UK so far in 2023, including two in Birmingham.

This is the latest cost-cutting measure from New Look in recent months.

In March, the company said it would look to cut 70 jobs from its head offices in London and Weymouth.

It also revealed a month earlier that it would be ending the night shift at its warehouse in North Staffordshire, placing over 500 jobs at risk.

New Look is continuing to open stores, with four opened recently. This includes one in Ireland.

Last month, it opened a new store in Edward Square in Galway city. This followed the closure of its previous location in the city’s Eyre Square Shopping Centre last year.

New Look has around 430 outlets across the UK and Ireland and employs roughly 10,000 people.

The chain is now working with advisers at Deloitte on refinancing £100m of debt that is due to mature next year, Sky News has reported.

Sources told Sky News that an outcome on the refinancing plans for the fashion retailer is expected in the coming months.

The retailer has completed two restructurings following spells of difficulty in recent years, the latest of which concluded just two years ago.

In its most recently published accounts for the financial year ending March 26 last year, the company recorded revenues of £839.6m.

This marked an increase of 54.9pc from its previous financial year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to £25.2m from the £34.5m loss reported the prior year.