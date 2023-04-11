New Irish financial services regime is a game changer, but it has its challenges

Sinead Ovenden, a partner at PwC Ireland, looks at the new rules on accountability

Central Bank laws aim to cure crash-era banking culture excesses that led to the financial crisis. Photo: Bloomberg

Ever since the crisis in 2008, the Central Bank of Ireland has been critical of the culture in banking. At the time, politicians and regulators alike blamed the poor culture and lack of accountability in financial services for the collapse of our economy. The President of Ireland recently signed the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act into law.

The Act will be a game changer for financial services, aiming to increase trust and transparency through a change in compliance culture. The new framework brings some key changes to financial services including a new senior executive accountability regime, new standards of conduct and enhanced enforcement powers against individuals as well as firms.​

Who is responsible for what?

The primary objective of the new senior executive accountability regime is to clearly articulate who is responsible for what. Individuals at a senior level need to be clear what they are responsible for, so that they can be accountable.

This has been a topic of significant discussion amongst senior executives in Ireland for a number of years and there is a fear that the new regime will have a “chilling effect” on recruitment and retention.

However, the Central Bank is of the view that the new framework is proportionate, well-designed and balanced. It should, therefore, not have the chilling effect feared by the industry, but only time will tell.

How can you measure individual accountability?

Individual roles are allocated inherent responsibilities under the proposed regulations.

For board members, this includes the obligation to oversee and monitor the strategy and management of the firm. Senior executives are responsible for managing the relevant business function which they head.

While these inherent responsibilities set out in the proposed regulation appear to be very reasonable, the challenge will be the future defence by an individual in an enforcement case by the regulator.

How can one person demonstrate that they have appropriately overseen a bank or managed a function?

The law dictates that this will be done by “reasonable steps”, which will be more of an art than a science. This is based on a similar regime rolled out in the UK and was a huge challenge for our clients.

The Central Bank of Ireland stated in their consultation that they will consider what “steps an individual, in that position, could reasonably have been expected to take at that point in time”.

While this all appears very reasonable, it is critical that a robust framework is designed to clearly articulate the expectations of every senior executive captured by the regime.

Individual accountability goes deeper – conduct standards are also enforceable

The new regime will enhance existing business standards and introduce new conduct standards for individuals with the intention of improving the operating culture.

These new standards will apply to all control functions at all levels and not just senior managers – this will include the majority of customer-facing staff as well as a number of junior back office functions.

It is expected that individuals take “reasonable steps” to comply with the new standards.

Of interest to the workforce of regulated entities is the new obligation for firms to notify the Central Bank where an individual has been disciplined for a breach of the new standards.

A breach could result in enforcement for an individual and/or firm. The ability to articulate and defend “reasonable steps” will be a challenge for both firms and individuals alike.

For now, it is critical that firms develop appropriate structures to future-proof any such situations. Firms only have nine months to implement these conduct standards.

More personal liability for individuals

The Central Bank can now take enforcement action directly against individuals for breaches of their obligations rather than just for their participation in breaches committed by a firm.

This exposes individuals working in the financial services industry to much greater personal liability than ever before and is a key reason for the “chilling effect”, referred to above, on retention and recruitment.

The Central Bank stated in their consultation paper that the regime is “primarily aimed at supporting positive outcomes and preventing negative ones”.

They do not expect the main benefits of the new framework to be enforcement driven.

In fact, this is aligned to the outcome in other jurisdictions, where there has been minimal individual enforcement and a positive improvement in overall corporate governance.

A new era will focus on positive behaviours and outcomes

A new era of “compliance culture” has arrived. Conduct standards focus on behaviours and outcomes.

The new framework is based on the principles of proportionality and reasonable expectations and should provide clarity in relation to individuals’ roles and responsibilities and it should, therefore, enhance the overall corporate governance.

It is important to ensure that the role of collective responsibility and decision making remains central to firms. In conclusion, individuals and firms remain accountable.​

Sinead Ovenden is a partner at PwC Ireland