New investment round values Irish-led Ardonagh at $7.5bn

Ardonagh Group, one of the biggest insurance brokers in the world and owners of Irish broker Arachas, has secured new equity investment that values the company at $7.5bn.

The private equity-backed company, which has been on a sharp growth trajectory since its founding in 2017, has taken on a group of new investors, including the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and more than $1bn in new funding from owners Madison Dearborn and HPS Investment Partners.

The UK-based group, led by Irish CEO David Ross, bought Arachas for €250m in 2020 and continued its buying spree with transactions for US company Accurisk and Australia’s Resilium this year.

Under the terms of the transaction, funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn will increase its shareholding in the group and HPS will reinvest. New co-investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and other large institutions, will join as equity shareholders alongside accounts managed by the original owners as part of the transaction.

“The recommitment of both HPS and MDP continues a partnership that has helped Ardonagh grow into an international broking powerhouse,” said Mr Ross.

“Continuity of ownership after six years is the optimum outcome for us, allowing management to focus solely on the execution of our strategy...We are also delighted to welcome HPS and MDP co-investors to the Group. Their global, long-term ambitions are perfectly aligned with our own and those of our other shareholders, securing our goal of being a private enterprise for years to come.”

Ardonagh emerged out of the rebranding of troubled UK insurance broker Towergate and has gone on to become the largest independent in the UK market and top 20 globally with $13bn in premiums placed annually.

The company said it has annualised income of $1.5bn and earnings of $530m as of the end of September. Its revenue and growth have been increasing at compound annual growth rates of 25pc and 46pc as the company has spent its war chest making acquisitions in new markets.

In July Ardonagh launched its Dublin-headquartered European division, headed by Arachas CEO Conor Brennan, to develop its business in the European market.

According to Mr Ross, the European division will be executing the same acquisition and consolidation strategy as the global group.