New home completions up almost 20pc in first three months of 2023

A total of 6,716 new homes were completed in the first three months of this year, according to a report published by the Government today.

The number of completions in this period was up 20pc compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Housing for All progress report also revealed that construction commenced on 12,987 homes between January and May this year. This was an increase of 7pc compared to the first five months of 2022.

The target for the Government strategy is 29,000 new home completions this year. New builds reached 29,851 last year.

Housing for All aims to deliver over 300,000 new homes between 2022 and the end of 2030.

Around 11,670 homes received planning permission in the first three months of 2023, with 2,557 of these homes located on State Lands.

The report also stated that 12,198 first time buyers have been approved for mortgages in the first five months of the year. Over 1,300 of these were approved under the Government’s affordable housing scheme, First Home Scheme.

To date, almost 40,000 households have also purchased their first home through the Government’s tax refund scheme, Help-to-Buy.

There has also been a number of new incentives introduced to increase housing supply and address viability challenges for new developments.

This includes temporary waiving of local authority development contributions, as well as the refunding of Irish Water water and wastewater connection charges.

The Government has also introduced a €150m fund to end long-term vacancy and dereliction in towns and cities.

The fund will be available for local authorities for towns and cities eligible for the Urban Regeneration Development Fund. These authorities have already identified projects that could provide 4,850 residential units.

"Today we are announcing a €150m fund to breathe new life into our towns and cities,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

“With this fund, we now have a comprehensive set of measures in place to make sure that everyone – individual buyers, developers and local authorities- have a really good incentive to bring disused properties back into use.”

The Housing for All report also shared updates on measures taken to plug the labour gap in the construction industry.

Around 160,800 workers were employed in the sector in the first quarter of the year, with a new action plan to promote careers in the sector.

Registrations for construction apprenticeships rose by 6pc to reach 2,155 so far this year.

There are also plans to host recruitment events in South Africa to fill vacancies here.