The growing green finance market, and the funding required to bolster projects in the climate change battle, will be on the agenda at Europe's biggest climate-related conference in Dublin this year.

New green bond will help Ireland develop projects that tackle climate change - Sustainable Nation Ireland CEO Stephen Nolan

More than 1,000 delegates, from the financial and sustainability sector, will gather at Dublin Castle for the Climate Innovation Summit in November, where leaders of ten European financial centres including London and Frankfurt will convene.

Over the three-day event, some of the world’s top experts to discuss how best to unlock the trillions required to successful transition Europe and Ireland to a low-carbon economy.

A new UN secretariat based in Dublin to promote sustainable finance in Europe will also be launched on the second day of the summit, the centrepiece of a week-long series of events focused on green and sustainable finance.

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has recently announced it is to issue its first green bond in the coming months.

According to the CEO of Sustainable Nation Ireland, Stephen Nolan, this is a key instrument that will help Ireland to develop projects that tackle climate change.

"Over the past number of months, the Irish government has clearly identified the financing requirements to 2030 of Ireland’s national decarbonisation efforts and how much they are willing to invest alongside private capital," he said.

"The decision to support the NTMA issuing a green bond is to be welcomed and establishes a new instrument for investors, both domestic and international, to embrace."

The NTMA is expected to target potential investors through a series of roadshows. HSBC France and JP Morgan will act as advisers to the NTMA.

In February, the government announced a €22bn low-carbon investment roadmap and a €500m Climate Action Fund was launched in May.

Hosted by Sustainable Nation Ireland and partners including the Department of Finance, The Climate Innovation Summit will take place from November 6 to 8.

Online Editors