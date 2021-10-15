New fund worth €330m to aid Brexit-hit companies

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, arrives ahead of an informal meeting of European Union (EU) leaders in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. European and U.K. leaders exchanged warnings that time is running out to seal an agreement on Brexit and offered no indication they can break the deadlock less than two months before the deal is due to be completed. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said the scheme 'is another weapon in the armoury of businesses'. Photo: Julien Behal

A new €330m scheme aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses, farmers and fishers respond to the ongoing impact of Brexit has been launched by the Government.

The Brexit Impact Loan Scheme will provide low-cost loans to Irish businesses affected by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, including those operating in the agriculture and seafood sectors.

It is open to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

Under the scheme, businesses can avail of loans from €25,000 to €1.5m for a period of one to six years. Loans of up to €500,000 are available unsecured.

The loans can be used for several purposes including improving liquidity or working capital, investment in the business, and 100pc refinancing of existing Brexit Loan Scheme loans.

In addition, firms can use the funds for refinancing of existing short-term credit, up to a maximum of 30pc of the new loan.

Those who can avail of the scheme must have experienced a negative impact of a minimum 15pc in actual or projected turnover or profit due to Brexit.

The loans provided will be lower than otherwise typically available on similar lending in the market, according to a statement from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Minister Leo Varadkar said: “These loans can be used to invest in new technologies, necessary upgrades or changes to the business, or even new staff. It can also be used to help with liquidity or, in some instances, refinancing of existing loans,”

Mr Varadkar added that he hopes the scheme “is another weapon in the armoury of businesses who are still adapting to a post-Brexit trading environment.”

Lenders participating in the scheme will be separated into two cohorts. For the first, interest rates will be variable, but are capped at an initial maximum rate of 3.7pc for loans less than €250,000 and 2.75pc for loans of €250,000 and above.

For loans from the remaining lenders, a minimum discount of 1pc relative to their standard rates will be required for loans under the scheme.

The first participating lender, Bank of Ireland, is a larger lender and belongs to the first cohort.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise said that while other lenders are expected to join the scheme “in the coming weeks”, it is not possible to provide the full details of them “until full documentation relating to their participation in the scheme has been finalised”.

The scheme is delivered by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) through participating lenders.