New filing system at Companies Registration Office hit by ‘quite serious’ issues

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A new electronic filing system at the Companies Registration Office (CRO) experienced “quite serious” initial difficulties when it went live last December and continues to have a number of issues that the agency is trying to rectify.

In a recent meeting of stakeholders, it was heard that company incorporations are taking “somewhat longer” than they used to, but that this is mainly because of the “very high” number of new firms being registered.

The CRO confirmed that just under 9,000 new companies were registered here in the first four months of the year, and that the figure could hit 27,000 for 2021 if the current pace continues.

