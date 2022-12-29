New EU disclosure regime aims to end ‘greenwashing’ of investments

New reporting requirements introduced to improve transparency around sustainable investments are set to become mandatory in the European Union from January 1.

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SDFR) aims to prevent greenwashing and make it easier for investors to learn about a fund’s ESG credentials, including its environmental impact.

From the beginning of January, asset managers must make pre-contractual disclosures for products which promote ESG characteristics, as well as disclosures online around their funds.

“It’s a new disclosure regime,” Irish Life wealth and corporate distribution director Sandra Rockett said.

“It’s intended to make it easier for customers and their advisors to identify and compare funds that promote sustainability characteristics like a lower carbon footprint or funds that make sustainable investments, like renewable energy funds, for example.”

The regulation was introduced in March 2021 and placed financial products into three separate categories based on their ESG impact.

However, as further clarification becomes mandatory in the coming weeks, there has now been “much stronger guidance” around what defines each fund’s rating, according to Ms Rockett.

“There’s clarity and much greater transparency and a greater onus in terms of the disclosures that asset managers have to make,” she said.

An Article 6 fund, under the SFDR, is one that does not have a direct sustainability scope and only addresses ESG risks.

Meanwhile, an Article 8 fund is one which promotes ESG characteristics.

“An Article 9 fund is very clearly in that impact space with a very specific sustainability objective targeted,” Ms Rockett added.

In these funds, this goal is “the primary objective over and above risk and return.”

As guidelines for classification become more detailed, many asset managers now face “recalibrating their funds,” with some forced to downgrade financial products from Article 9 to Article 8.

“For any manager or distributor or provider of funds based in the European Union, you have to adhere to these standards irrespective of where you invest,” Ms Rockett said.

A Bloomberg report earlier this month revealed that ESG fund downgrades have now reached at least $125bn as asset managers including BlackRock, AXA and Amundi react to the new regulation.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuiness said earlier this month that the regulation is intended to be “a disclosure regime” rather than “a labelling scheme.”

She also acknowledged some criticism being levelled at the regulation due to ongoing confusion.

“Concerns have been raised on how some of the fundamental concepts of SFDR should be understood and applied and I am very aware of the fears within the financial sector around legal and reputational risks,” she said.

“Of course, investors, supervisors and civil society are concerned because there is a lack of clarity, this creates opportunities for greenwashing.”

She added that the European Commission will address asset manager worries with some clarifications in the new year to provide further insights as the new technical standards come into effect.