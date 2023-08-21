New electricity provider could save households €500 in market shake-up

Yuno Energy is promising it could save customers more than €500

There are hopes that consumers could see their energy bills fall in coming months as the market gets a shake-up from a new entrant today.

It comes as households grapple with a cost-of-living crisis that could be further exacerbated as autumn and winter approach and their electricity and gas bills soar after a summer lull.

Newcomer Yuno Energy is promising it could save customers more than €500 a year on their electricity bills by closely monitoring their energy usage at home.

Consumer groups are hoping it will force rivals to cut their prices, providing some respite for hard-pressed consumers struggling with higher bills for everything from energy to food.

Daragh Cassidy, head of communications with price comparison site bonkers.ie, said the launch of a new energy provider was good news for consumers. He said he hoped the fresh competition would force other providers to cut their prices in coming weeks.

“Most households should be able to save a few hundred euro on their annual electricity bill with Yuno,” he said. “An Electric Ireland customer on standard rates with a 24-hour meter and who uses an average amount of electricity would save around €260 over the year by moving to Yuno’s fixed tariff for example. Bord Gáis Energy’s customers would save even more.”

Yuno Energy customers receive a bill at the start of the month for their expected usage over the coming month. The predicted bill is based on their previous energy usage.

As the month progresses, customers with a smart meter can accurately determine through a Yuno Energy app how much electricity they’re using and adjust their energy consumption accordingly to try to ensure they don’t spend more than what their predicted energy bill was for the month.

Yuno Energy has insisted that the unit rate it’s offering for its electricity is the cheapest in the market, at 38.04 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

It also says that customers without a smart meter can still sign up for the service and that the firm will then contact ESB to request a smart meter for their home.

The new provider is part of the same group that owns Prepaypower, which operates a different service model. It was launched in 2010. Prepaypower allows customers to buy electricity credit at any time. That credit is then used to pay for their electricity as they consume it. Prepaypower has more than 175,000 electricity customers and about 60,000 gas customers. It employs more than 400 people.

Prepaypower founder and chief executive Cathal Fay told the Irish Independent that Yuno Energy is being backed with a multi-million euro investment, including a major publicity campaign.

It’s operating as a standalone business from Prepaypower and has its own initial team of 20 staff.

“It’s going to be the cheapest rate on the market,” he said.

“The 38.04 cent per unit is inclusive of VAT. It beats everybody else right across the board. If you compare our rate to the standard rates [of competitors], we’re €508 cheaper than the average of those standard unit rates per year.”

Mr Fay said people are much more conscious of their energy usage and bills as a result of the cost of living crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a major catalyst for higher energy costs.