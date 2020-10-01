New code suggests commercial landlords provide ‘concessions’ for businesses

The Government has suggested commercial landlords provide “concessions” for businesses that are in difficultly.

The concessions include a full or partial rent-free period for a number of payment periods.

Among the other suggested options are that tenants and landlords agree to split the cost of the rent between them, and the introduction of rental variations to reduce ongoing payments to a current market rate.

This is part of a new voluntary Code of Conduct that has been agreed between landlords and business representatives for commercial renters.

The code, which will apply until July next year, asks commercial landlords to provide concessions where they can and where this is not possible, asks them to set out clearly the reasons for this.

Launching the initiative, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I know that some firms are concerned about how they are going to continue to pay the rent due for their business premises.”

“Throughout this crisis, the Government has been encouraging commercial tenants and landlords to engage with each other and have asked landlords to show forbearance in these extraordinary times. Ultimately, it’s in the best interest of both parties to come to a reasonable arrangement,” he added.

The launch of the Code of Conduct comes at a time when businesses are struggling to get back of their feet due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, said: “This is a complex issue and there was broad agreement among stakeholders on all sides that Government could not intervene in the market in a heavy-handed way, but we are conscious some steps needed to be taken to address the impact Covid-19 has had on commercial rents and leases."

"This voluntary Code of Conduct sets out best practice and will help facilitate conversations between commercial landlords and tenants.”

Online Editors