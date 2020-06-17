New coalition plan is historic but reads more like fiction than economics

Mark Twain once supposedly said: "I didn't have the time to write a short letter, so I wrote a long one instead." Saying something succinctly gives it more meaning, clarity and intent or purpose. It carries more weight and shows that the author made each word count.

The draft programme for government document ran to 50,000 words. It is a magnum opus of intentions, platitudes and political delaying tactics.

Its intentions are good, especially around issues like childcare, quality of life and tackling climate change.

But it is sorely lacking when it comes to specific, costed measures which will be introduced within stated timeframes. It covers off difficult policy areas with commitments to examine them.

It refers to around seven commissions to look into policy areas. It includes six task forces, four committees, 73 reviews by one reading, a couple of forums and two citizens' assemblies.

How depressing to read that the Government plans to look into the area of insurance, having had multiple unsuccessful reviews and reports into the sector over the years. Old cans are being kicked farther and farther down the road.

The Green Party extracted a lot - €1m a day for cycling and walking. Let's see how much of that actually gets spent. Fianna Fáil have been outside of government for nearly a decade, so you might think it would be bursting with new ideas for delivering a better Ireland.

Fine Gael has been in power since 2011 and during that time has been incredibly lucky. The interest bill on our national debt has fallen from €7bn a year to €4bn. It bagged more than €18bn in unexpected corporation tax and enjoyed other windfalls.

The Green Party has lots of ideas, but they must each be economy-proofed to see what they will cost and whether they will achieve the best outcomes relative to that cost.

For example, the parties commit Ireland to an average 7pc a year reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2030, which is a 51pc reduction over the decade, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

This is structured in a way to delay progress for several years and worry about making it happen farther down the road.

Signing up to 2050 targets is easily done. Micheál Martin will be 90 years old in 2050 and Leo Varadkar will be 71.

To give a veneer of urgency about all of this, the Climate Change Bill will be introduced in the Dáil within the first 100 days of government - a quick turnaround on legislation that makes a commitment to complete something in 30 years' time.

Surely it would have been better to bite the bullet on climate change and commit to rolling back on the growth of the national herd, a cause of significant emissions, while also committing to a serious investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Fixing the housing crisis in the document is about more of the same. Fixing the health service is about enacting Sláintecare, a policy platform devised several years ago which has been slow to materialise.

For businesses, there are some encouraging signs.

Austerity has been delayed. The State can borrow in the short term and it plans to. Businesses will have to wait and see what is in the proposed €10bn stimulus package, who will get it and how.

For many SMEs, this will probably come too late. An even bigger stimulus will be needed if small businesses - which are vital to small towns around the country - are to survive.

Ibec talks about €22bn. SME Recovery, chaired by John Moran, talks about €15bn just for small business.

If the best bit of news in a programme for government is a commitment to borrow now and pay later, it doesn't leave much room for optimism.

But there are some positive signs out there in the economy. Exports in sectors like tech, pharmaceuticals and medical devices have remained very strong. This bodes well for maintaining the State's corporation tax take for another while yet.

Even in the badly hit tourism and hospitality sectors, anecdotal evidence points to a surge in domestic bookings for this summer, which suggests 'staycationers' will go some way towards plugging the gaps. It will take time, but may not be as grim as we thought.

Pent-up demand among consumers, combined with higher household savings, could all help with the recovery if the money is spent in Ireland.

The capacity of our economy to create wealth has improved enormously since the bad old days of the 1980s and even the recession of a decade ago.

Politicians in a possible three-way coalition are reluctant partners following a totally new kind of general election result.

This document may be neither inspiring nor credible in some key respects, but it is probably better than the uncertainty of another general election.