ONLY three months into the job and new Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf is already due a pay rise.

New Central Bank Governor already in line for pay hike

The decision comes just months after he arrived to take up the role following his controversial exit from a senior job in New Zealand.

His salary is set to rise by €5,700 to €292,526. The Central Bank Commission, or its board, approved the pay hike at its November meeting, the minutes of the meeting show.

This rise takes effect from next October.

