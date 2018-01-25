New Calor chief to lead BioLPG sales push

Gino Vansteenhuyse has been appointed as the new CEO of Calor.

Gino Vansteenhuyse has been appointed as the new CEO of Calor.

He will lead the company in Ireland as it begins a new era for the business in the renewable energy sector with the launch of Bio Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Mr Vansteenhuyse joins the company from Primagaz in France, where he served as chief commercial officer. Prior to this Mr Vansteenhuyse was country manager for Primagaz in Belgium.

During his time at Primagaz, Mr Vansteenhuyse was a key driver of the BioLPG and LNG projects within the group. Mr Vansteenhuyse said he was "delighted" to join the company at what he described as an "exciting time" for Calor.

"With the launch of BioLPG, in the coming months, Calor will be an important part of Ireland's move to renewable energy," Mr Vansteenhuyse said. "Energy is changing and Calor will be the first company in Ireland to make BioLPG available to homes and businesses."

Calor, which last year celebrated 80 years in Ireland, is part of the SHV Group, the largest dedicated global LPG distributor in the market. SHV Energy operates in 27 countries and supplies LPG to over 30 million customers across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Also on the move is corporate lawyer Ken Casey who has been appointed by legal firm Hayes as a partner and head of its new corporate law department.

Mr Casey, who has over 25 years of corporate law experience acting for domestic and international clients, has a broad practice covering corporate transactions, corporate and company law advisory work, business transfers, business law advice, shareholder agreements and commercial agreements.

In addition, he is a prominent figure in the investment and financial services, retail, aviation, gaming and lotteries sectors.

Indo Business