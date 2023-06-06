New Bord Iascaigh Mhara strategy to boost volume of farmed seaweed in Ireland

The demand for seaweed biomass and seaweed-based products globally is currently outstripping supply

A new strategy published by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) sets out a plan for the development of a profitable seaweed sector in Ireland.

Seaweed is now being used in a number of different industries, including food production, pharma and agriculture.

Annual global seaweed output is in excess of 35 million wet tonnes, BIM reported. The majority of this farmed seaweed comes from countries in Asia, including China and Indonesia.

The BIM Irish Macro-Algal Cultivation Strategy to 2030 will focus on three pillars.

The first will focus on building the sector, increasing the area under cultivation and providing targeted support to those in the sector.

The second focus of the strategy includes market analysis, as well as the production of artisan products and simple food ingredients.

The final stage will focus on establishing a robust licensing process for industry participants, as well as a focus on adhering to existing EU legislation. There will also be a push for research and innovation to support changes in cultivation, harvesting and processing of native species.

“To ensure a sustainable and economically profitable aquaculture industry in Ireland, the volume of farmed seaweed must increase,” BIM chief executive Caroline Bocquel said.

“Ireland’s long coastline and clean, cold waters present the ideal conditions to cultivate seaweed, and to sustainably develop this crop that is highly resource efficient, requiring minimal resource input.”

There are currently 25 licenced seaweed farms in Ireland, located along the north-west, west and south-west coastline.

Farmed seaweed here is grown on ropes and nets.

Seaweed farmer Michael O’Neill, who is based in west Cork, welcomed the new strategy.

“Ireland has always been a supplier of high-quality seaweeds for various uses, but there have been limitations, to date, on the scalability of the industry,” he said.

“The advances in cultivation technology and processing leaves Ireland extremely well positioned to become a major player in the international seaweed industry.”

He added that the demand for seaweed biomass and seaweed-based products globally is currently outstripping supply, presenting an opportunity for the industry in Ireland.