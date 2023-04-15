New anti-fraud crackdown to hit fake directors

PPS numbers now required in fresh effort to weed out bogus company registrations

PPS numbers will be checked by the Companies Registration Office against data held by the Department of Social Protection

A new measure designed to root out fake companies and directors comes into force in the coming days amid fresh efforts to clamp down on illicit corporate activity.

From April 23, directors of Irish firms must provide their personal public service (PPS) number to the Companies Registration Office (CRO), in an attempt to validate their credentials.

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) said that one reason for the move is to reduce the incidence of companies being incorporated with false director details.

The PPS requirement has been introduced under the Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Act 2021.

It requires that a PPS number be submitted in respect of directors where an application is made to incorporate a company, when an annual return is submitted, or when a change of directors or secretaries is notified to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

The PPS numbers will be checked by the CRO against data held by the Department of Social Protection and cross reference the director’s full name and date of birth.

Previous investigations by the Irish Independent uncovered hundreds of fake companies being set up in Ireland using false director details or identity theft.

The fraudsters behind the fake companies also used the addresses of real businesses without their knowledge as their own addresses, potentially creating significant legal headaches for those legitimate firms.

In a number of instances, they also used the names of real, existing Irish directors without their knowledge, which forced those genuine directors to apply to have themselves removed as directors of the fake firms.

Many of the fake companies purported to have directors based in China and used false director details of individuals supposedly based in countries such as Germany and France to satisfy the requirement to have at least one director who is a European Economic Area national.

The bogus companies could be used for a range of illegal activity, including bypassing sanctions.

But the CRO maintained its hands-off approach to the problem, insisting it was incumbent on directors to file correct information and that a failure to do so could result in prosecution.

Now the Corporate Enforcement Authority has warned that in order to file certain documents with the CRO, directors will be required to provide their PPS number.

“Failure to comply, without just cause, will be a criminal offence,” the watchdog said. “Given the reasons underlying this requirement, the CEA will, as appropriate, take prosecutions where non-compliance comes to our attention.”

Failure to comply with the PPS requirement can result in a fine not exceeding €5,000.

If a director does not have an Irish PPS number, they must apply for a Verified Identity Number. A director’s PPS number will not be visible to the public in company filings.

It remains to be seen how effective the measure will be in deterring inventive fraudsters.