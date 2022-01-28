New €400 million Eli Lilly plant to create 300 jobs in Limerick

Pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly has announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Raheen, Limerick which will create 300 jobs once the factory is completed.

The US company plans to invest €400 million in the new plant and it has confirmed that an additional 500 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

The investment project is subject to planning approval and the company said it will submit a planning application with Limerick City and County Council in the coming weeks.

Lilly said the new facility will expand its manufacturing network for biologic active ingredients, support increased demand for existing Lilly products and play a key role in bringing its "clinical pipeline to patients around the world”.

The 300 jobs at the Limerick plant will include roles for highly skilled workers such as engineers, scientists and operations personnel. Lilly said these professionals will use the latest biologics manufacturing technology to produce life-changing treatments that patients need to address health challenges.

Speaking in reaction to the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said it is “fantastic news for Limerick and indeed the entire region”.

He added: "The Mid-West has become a real hub for leading biopharma companies such as Lilly and I’m really pleased that the company has chosen Limerick for its new manufacturing centre, investing over €400m and creating 300 new, permanent jobs and a further 500 jobs during construction.

"Lilly produces crucial healthcare products which are making a huge difference to the lives of patients around the world fighting some of the world’s most serious illnesses. This new manufacturing centre is a significant expansion of that work and I wish the entire team the very best with the project.”

Ireland Lilly has been operating in Ireland since 1978 and currently has over 2,300 employees at a manufacturing campus at Kinsale, a global business services centre at Little Island in County Cork, and a commercial team dispersed across the country.

Lilly Kinsale uses complex chemical synthesis and biotechnology manufacturing processes to make active ingredients for its medicines. While the Cork global business solutions team provide value-adding solutions across finance, human resources, supply chain, medical information, and clinical trial capabilities

Senior vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations Edgardo Hernandez said: “Over the past 40 years, we have continued to invest in Ireland in part because of supportive government policies that value life science innovation. This new Lilly campus in Limerick will allow us to expand our capacity to make innovative new medicines that can help treat some of the world’s most serious illnesses.

"This facility will use the latest technology to support advancements in science, productivity and sustainability, further establishing Lilly as a global manufacturing leader.”

Meanwhile, CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said an investment of this scale is “very welcome news for the Mid-West Region and indeed Ireland”.

“The proposed construction of a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility on a greenfield site in Limerick demonstrates the confidence Lilly has in Ireland and the region’s strong talent pool. The regional economy will also substantially benefit from the approx. 500 jobs in the construction of this proposed facility. I wish to assure Lilly of IDA Ireland’s continued support,” he added.