New 15pc corporation tax in final stages as details ironed out

Finance Minister Michael McGrath intends to legislate for the 15pc tax in the finance bill this year. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Department of Finance is asking firms for feedback on how a 15pc minimum tax should work in Ireland, just weeks ahead of its expected launch.

The consultation, which is open until August 21, follows updated guidance from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which brokered a global tax deal in 2021.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has pledged to introduce the tax, which will apply only to firms making more than €750m in annual revenues, in the post-Budget 2024 finance bill later this year.

Revenue estimates it will affect 67 Irish multinationals and just under 1,600 foreign corporations with entities here.

Firms making less than €750m a year will continue to pay Ireland’s headline 12.5pc rate.

Qualifying firms will not have to file a return under the new rules until June 30, 2026, for the 2024 financial year.

US-based firms have secured an opt-out until 2027.

The consultation document throws into sharp relief how complicated the process will be.

Firms are being asked for their views on how to apply tax credits, domestic top-up taxes and what penalties should be meted out to those that don’t comply with the rules.

The level of tax companies pay here will be highly dependent on other countries implementing the same rules, including on tax credits.

Ireland has had to change several of its corporate tax credits ahead of introducing the new 15pc rate.

A little-used patents credit known as the ‘knowledge development box’ – which allowed firms to pay half the headline rate of corporation tax on some patent income – will be all but wiped out by the new 15pc global minimum tax, financial officials admitted earlier this month.

What happens to a more important 25pc research and development (R&D) credit is still unclear.

Department of Finance officials said recently the “net benefit” of the relief will be affected by firms having to pay a 15pc minimum tax on all their earnings.

Firms have called for the credit to be increased in the next budget.

Sasha Kerins, a tax partner with consultants Grant Thornton, said Ireland had been “proactive” by amending the 25pc R&D credit last year to make sure firms can still get some benefit from it.

“Given the upcoming budget in October these items are likely to be considered further,” she said.