New €10m distillery founded by local farming family opens in west Cork

A new €10m distillery in west Cork is providing a welcome boost to the local economy as it expects to attract 35,000 visitors a year.

Officially opened by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, the Clonakilty Distillery will create 35 new jobs, and intends to use goods and services from farmers and other local businesses where possible.

Clonakilty Distillery

The start of the art hub comprises of a visitor experience, a gin school and The Whale’s Tail Bistro, located less than 15 minutes drive from the founders based at Scully farm.

A warehouse is also based nearby on the Galley Head peninsula.

The new distillery makes triple-distilled single pot still whiskey produced from grain grown on the Scully farm, a family which have been on the land for eight generations.

Over the last 15 months, the Distillery "used the skills of local people across West Cork to deliver the project".

Clonakilty Distillery CEO, Michael Scully, said that the project "is a statement of confidence for the area and a declaration of support for the town".

Clonakilty also produces Minke Gin, named after the Minke whale that visits the coast, which is derived from locally-produced whey and infused with a coastal botanical called rock samphire.

Coveney said that the distillery is "the latest example of the strength and ambition of local enterprise and of the Wild Atlantic Way brand".

"Ireland needs people like Michael and Helen Scully, who have the vision and drive to help to create viable industries and the jobs that come with them," he said.

Clonakilty Distillery is set to become a landmark building on the Wild Atlantic Way route.

