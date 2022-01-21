New €100m social housing fund to finance up to 450 homes

Specialist asset manager Gresham House Ireland has launched a €100m fund to finance the acquisition and construction of up to 450 new social homes over the next two years.

The fund intends to raise capital from credit unions here and the investments are expected to finance 350 to 450 homes across the country.

The Gresham House Credit Union Income Fund, as it will be known, has been approved by the Central Bank and has been designed to meet the specific requirements of the country’s 214 credit unions.

It is aim is to provide a way for Credit Unions to invest part of their funding derived from members’ saving and generate a return, Gresham House Ireland said in a statement.

The fund will provide the credit unions with a mechanism to support Approved Housing Bodies, like-minded not-for-profit organisations, in the delivery of social housing throughout Ireland.

Credit unions who invest in the fund will earn income from a portfolio of Approved Housing Bodies loan investments, secured on the properties financed, and backed by letting contracts with local authorities, Gresham House Ireland said.

The loans will be paid back over periods of up to 25 years.

Fiona O’Driscoll, fund manager with Gresham House Ireland, said: “This fund will match Approved Housing Bodies, who need long-term loan capital on competitive terms, with credit unions who are looking for an attractive and secure home for their members’ savings.”

“It has been developed to meet Ireland’s need for more homes for social housing; the needs of Approved Housing Bodies for diversified sources of competitive loan capital to build more homes; and the ambition of credit unions to contribute to the social housing needs of their members and others within the communities they are set up to serve.”

The funds investment advisor is Dublin-based Burlington RE Property Management.

Gresham House Ireland, formerly Appian Asset Management, was acquired by UK-listed Gresham House last year.

Gresham House has approximately €6.5bn in assets under management, including over £600m (€715m) in social and affordable housing investments.