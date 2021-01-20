Neurent Medical raises €20.6m in Series B funding

Neurent Medical, a medtech company headquartered in Galway, has raised $25m (€20.6m) in Series B funding.

The money will be used to support the expansion of the company’s clinical and commercial operations as it prepares for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and commercialisation in the United States for its treatment of rhinitis.

Neurent Medical is developing treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases.

The funding round was led by new investor, the European firm LSP, and co-led by Atlantic Bridge, investing from its Growth Fund IV.

Fountain Healthcare Partners, the State-backed life sciences investment fund, also participated as a returning investor with strong participation in the round.

Approximately one in four Americans suffer from chronic rhinitis, a common condition that results in persistent symptoms including congestion, sneezing and nasal itching, according to research cited by Neurent Medical.

Many patients are treated with a combination of continuously prescribed medications including steroid sprays, decongestant sprays, and oral or nasal antihistamines.

Neurent Medical’s proprietary Rhinitis Neurolysis Therapy is a treatment option for chronic rhinitis designed to comfortably and safely disrupt the nerves that drive the underlying inflammation.

“We are grateful for the financial support of this group of highly regarded investors, which will enable us to transition to an international commercial-stage company,” Brian Shields, Neurent Medical CEO and co-founder, said.

“Our technology has the potential to provide an effective, safe and comfortable in-office treatment solution to alleviate the burdensome symptoms of chronic rhinitis, and we are excited that this funding brings us a step closer to offering it to clinicians and patients,” he added.

As part of this funding round Drew Burdon of LSP and Gerry Maguire, General Partner, Atlantic Bridge, will join Neurent Medical’s board of directors.

Founded in 2014, Neurent Medical raised $11m in a Series A financing round in May 2018.

