Netflix deal for My Father’s Dragon boosts revenues at Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon

My Father's Dragon is the latest offering from Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon. Photo: Netflix

A deal with streaming giant Netflix for an animated version of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s My Father’s Dragon books accounted for more than half of Cartoon Saloon’s increased revenues in 2021.

Accounts from the Kilkenny-based studio showed revenues rose by €2m to €13.4m in the year and Cartoon Saloon said that the Nora Twomey-directed film about a boy who is transported to a magical island where he befriends a young dragon generated €7.8m on its own.

The film was the studio’s fifth and its biggest venture to date.

Ms Twomey founded Cartoon Saloon with Tomm Moore and Paul Young. As a director, Ms Twomey already has The Secret of Kells and Breadwinner under her belt. ​

The studio’s pre-tax profits declined by 21pc from €2m to €1.58m and the main factor behind the drop was a decline in investment income

from €462,261 in 2020 to €197,292 in 2021.

A €1.17m increase in staff costs to €7.5m also contributed to a decline in operating profits to €1m in 2021 from €1.297m in 2020.

The business benefited from a €420,000 share in profit in associated businesses in 2021.

The studio today has a crew of over 200 artists and technicians in production and project development and directors state that the business “has continued to achieve steady growth in recent years”.