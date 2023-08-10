Net profit at Denis O’Brien’s Actavo slumps to €7m, but operating profit soars

Irish group hit with tax demand from Dutch authorities

Net profit at Denis O’Brien’s Actavo engineering services group slumped 43pc last year to €7m despite a surge in revenue, newly-filed accounts for the business show.

Actavo’s core operating profit, excluding discontinued operations, nearly quadrupled to €8.5m in 2022, however.

The group sold its hire and sales division in 2021.

Actavo has also been hit with a tax demand from Dutch tax authorities, it has revealed.

Formerly known as Siteserv, the company operates in markets across Ireland, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean. It provides services in areas such as network infrastructure construction, home telecommunications, modular building and industrial operations. It employs about 2,000 people.

Its revenue last year rose 25pc to €197.5m, while its gross margin remained unchanged at 17.7pc.

Of its revenue in 2022, €105.7m was generated in Ireland and the remainder in other markets.

The accounts show that Actavo has recently repaid millions of euro in Vat and payroll tax liabilities deferred under the government’s debt warehousing scheme that was introduced to help businesses with the impact of the Covid crisis.

As of the end of 2022, that included Irish Vat liabilities of €900,000 and €6m in payroll tax liabilities.

“As at the date of signing of the financial statements, all of these warehoused tax liabilities have been repaid in full,” note the accounts, which were signed off on July 31.

The company, whose chief executive is Brian Kelly, added that it has continued to perform strongly this year.

The directors – who include Mr O’Brien, Leslie Buckley and former AIB senior executive Colm Doherty - noted in the accounts for the business that the improvement in its revenue and profit performance in 2022 was due to improved contract performance across all its divisions, coupled with strong cost management.

Its customers include firms such as Bord Gáis owner Centrica, LiveNation, the Office of Public Works and Pfizer.

“We are pleased with 2022 business performance overall and the stability of all our divisions across the group,” noted the directors in the accounts, adding that 2023 is performing “strongly”.

“We are bringing more technological solutions to all our business units,” they add. “Part of this will see us finalise the rollout of a new group ERP [Enterprise Resource Planning] platform in 2023, which we should be able to leverage right across the group to allow us access more real-time project performance information, helping us control and monitor our projects in line with expectations.”

The directors said they are confident about being able to continue to grow the Actavo business into the future.

Actavo added that it intends to fight the claim made against it by the Dutch tax authority.

“During 2022, the company received a claim relating to the financial years 2017, 2018 and 2020 [for] Siteserv BV from the Dutch tax authorities,” the accounts reveal.

“The company intends to defend the matter fully,” the company adds. “In the directors’ view, at the balance sheet date, there is a possible but uncertain obligation arising and this has been treated as a contingent liability. At the approval of the financial statements, management do not have an estimate of the likely claim amount.”