Neil Woodford's flagship fund to be wound down

The administrator of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund hired BlackRock to prepare the portfolio for winding down, according to a statement from Link Fund Solutions yesterday. Mr Woodford ceases to be the fund manager with immediate effect.

Mr Woodford immediately objected. "This was Link's decision and one I cannot accept, nor believe is in the long-term interests of LF Woodford Equity Income Fund investors," the manager said.

He built his reputation by calling major swings in technology, tobacco and other stocks over two decades.

A poor performance in recent years, after the manager set up his own company, led to 22 straight months of investor withdrawals.

That culminated in the June suspension of the Equity Income Fund. "We have seen the complete demise of the most famous fund manager the UK has seen for years," said Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen. "It will shake the funds industry to its core."

Mr Woodford made his name during 20 years at London-based Invesco Perpetual.

When he left to set up his own company in 2014, many investors followed. St James's Place, a manager of savings and pensions, pledged £3.7bn (€4.3bn) of its clients' assets held at Invesco to Mr Woodford's new funds before the company was formed.

As an independent manager, Mr Woodford gradually shifted the focus of his main fund from large-caps to smaller companies.

By June this year, the portfolio was almost 97pc allocated to micro, small and mid-cap stocks, up from 40pc in January 2016.

In the first year on his own, the Woodford fund gained 16pc, beating all 50 of its peers tracked by Bloomberg. Over the past three years, however, it was in the bottom percentile.

As performance faltered, investors fled, and the manager could not liquidate his holdings fast enough to keep pace with increasing redemption requests.

BlackRock said in its transition management role, it "will seek to maximise value for investors, balancing the need for a timely return of capital with the challenges of the illiquidity profile of the portfolio".

Shares of a listed investment vehicle, the Woodford Patient Capital Trust, fell the most in seven weeks and are trading at an all-time low.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent