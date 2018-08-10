Neighbours object to Crosbie's plan to turn home into hotel

Plans by developer Harry Crosbie to turn his quayside home into a luxury four-star, 19-bedroom hotel are facing fresh opposition.

The Grand Canal Docks Residents Association (GCDRA) and a local property-management company - representing the views of 300 members comprising private, residential, social housing, commercial offices and retail - have lodged objections against the plan.

As part of the proposal for the 'iconic building for the docklands', called 'Number Nine', the application seeks to add two extra floors to the two-storey property.

However, in a strongly-worded objection lodged with the council, GCDRA chairman Marcus Reid claims that "developing a commercial hotel on this site is not in the best interests of our members".

Mr Reid claims that the plan "is the direct opposite of providing greater recreational amenity and open space in the general area". Kieran Clancy, chairman of management company HQ Management OMCLG, has told the council that the proposed hotel, bar and restaurant are neither permitted in principle nor open for consideration.

Mr Clancy states that the proposed development of four storeys will create additional amenity issues for adjoining properties including overshadowing of apartments.

In June, Carysfort Capital purchased the nearby 120-apartment development Six Hanover Quay (6HQ) for €101m - working out at €800,000 per unit. Planning consultants for Carysfort Capital, McGill Planning state "our client is genuinely concerned that the proposed development, if granted, will have a detrimental impact on the character of the area and on the amenities of the immediate neighbours".

