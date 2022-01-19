Nearly two in three workers thinking of changing job this year – survey

Nearly two in three (63pc) of Irish workers are considering changing jobs this year, according to a survey from professional networking site LinkedIn.

The study of just over 1,000 professionals in Ireland found that over a quarter (26pc) of workers surveyed who didn’t change jobs due to a lack of confidence or not wanting to change employers during the pandemic said they believe that they have potentially missed out on additional earnings since March 2020.

The average earnings loss is suspected to be over €6,000, according to the survey.

The renewed confidence in the Irish workforce is most evident in professionals at the start of their career, with the labour market potentially about to experience a youthquake, the report found.

Almost three quarters of workers with careers of up to two years are considering changing jobs this year.

Similarly, approximately two thirds (65pc) of professionals with careers between one and two years feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work.

The survey also revealed a range of changing attitudes to company benefits in light of the increased working from home, with access to online training and wellness services, as well as credit for food delivery services such as Deliveroo and JustEat, becoming more attractive than office facilities like gyms or pool tables.

The five most desired perks by professionals from prospective new employers are access to online training (47pc), credit for food delivery services like Deliveroo or JustEat (40pc), access to online counselling (37pc), subscriptions for mental health apps like Calm (36pc) and access to virtual exercise classes or personal trainers (35pc).

“Despite the pandemic, there is a renewed confidence among Irish professionals with many focused on career progression in 2022,” Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, said.