Nearly all small businesses in Ireland are struggling to fill vacancies, survey shows

Virtually all small businesses in Ireland – 90pc – are struggling to fill vacancies with qualified staff, according to the results of a survey published this morning by Chambers Ireland.

It found that more than half of small businesses have found customer-facing roles the most challenging to fill. For two-thirds of medium-sized businesses, management positions are the most difficult to fill, the survey found.

There were more than 400 respondents to the survey from Chambers Ireland. It also found that 95pc of micro-businesses say they have skills gaps.

Chamber Ireland’s chief executive, Ian Talbot, said that the difficulty businesses are having in filling vacancies is having an “enormous impact” on their ability to grow and increase trade.

The results of the survey by the organisation were released to coincide the with the closing today of the government’s consultation on critical skills and employment permits.

“While it is beyond the scope of the employment lists review, our members are calling on Government to simplify the permitting and visa process,” said Mr Talbot. “There should be a single application process for both, and we need fewer, broader permits, not new classes of them.”

He said Chambers Ireland welcomes the additional resources that the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has allocated to permit processing.

But he insisted that this needs to be coordinated with “quicker, more flexible visa processing within the Department of Justice”.

“Across our economy we see that our infrastructure and services are struggling to meet demand,” said Mr Talbot. He added that Ireland has to be made an easier place to come to work.

“We are no longer as attractive a place to migrate to as we used to be, and we must make sure that bureaucratic processes are not putting up extra barriers to attracting talent. Government must be diligent in delivering on non-complex matters such as this that are completely within its control to deliver without delay,” he said.

The country’s unemployment rate stood at 4.1pc in July, with the economy effectively at full employment.

The Government’s consultation on employment permits commenced in June. It will review the eligibility of occupations appearing on the Critical Skills Occupations List and the Ineligible Occupations List for employment permits.

While there are no visa requirements for people coming from the European Union or Britain to work in Ireland, the rules affect recruitment from outside the European Economic Area.

The Critical Skills Occupations List features mostly white-collar and professional roles where shortages of qualified or skilled people have been identified as a risk to the proper functioning of the economy.

The current list features highly qualified roles such as medical doctors and nurses, IT and engineering professionals and specialist scientific jobs.

The Ineligible Occupations List by contrast is made up of skills and qualifications for which visas explicitly cannot be granted and is skewed heavily to trades and manual work including childcare workers, chefs, mechanics and horticultural and agricultural workers as well as traditional clerical jobs such as medical and legal secretaries, finance and HR administrators and bookkeepers.