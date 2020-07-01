| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

NBP to triple basic broadband speed for 500,000 rural residents

Upgrade: Rural residents will get higher broadband speeds Expand

Close

Upgrade: Rural residents will get higher broadband speeds

Upgrade: Rural residents will get higher broadband speeds

Upgrade: Rural residents will get higher broadband speeds

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The new Government is to target a speedier rollout of the National Broadband Plan, with new higher basic speeds.

The Irish Independent understands that the minimum speed to be available to every qualifying rural household and business is set to be raised to 500Mbs, more than triple the original 150Mbs stated.

The Government is also said to be allocating extra cash for a 'front-loading' of the rollout, with a desire to bring the seven-year period down to five.