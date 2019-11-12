Navan man set to make €266m from PFS sale

Mr Moran holds a 65.2pc stake in the company, which was sold yesterday to EML Payments for AU$526m (€326.7m).

His Zimbabwean wife Valerie has a 16.3pc share in the business.

PFS, which employs more than 100 people in Meath, provides electronic payment products, including e-currencies along with virtual and physical prepaid cards in more than two dozen countries.

Its platforms support more than two dozen currencies.

PFS's customers include financial institutions, small and medium businesses, and financial technology companies.

Under the terms of the deal EML will pay an upfront amount of AU$423m (€263m).

In addition, there is an earn-out element of up to AU$103m (€64m) - dependent on PFS achieving certain earnings targets - valuing the total deal at €327m.

Mr Moran, who will stay on at PFS for at least 12 months, said he was "excited about the possibilities and opportunities that this [deal] will bring to us over the coming years."

"The EML product suite adds considerably to our existing capabilities and our combined global reach enables the group to service clients worldwide," he said.

He added that the deal would open up new opportunities for PFS staff, and that the company is currently recruiting for its Meath operations.

In 2018 PFS had a record-breaking year with turnover of €72.5m, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was €11.5m.

For the 12 months to June next year it is forecast to generate revenue of AU$84m (€52m) and ebitda of AU$24m (€14.9m).

EML managing director and CEO, Tom Cregan, said PFS "is highly complementary to EML's existing solutions suite and adds digital banking and multi-currency offerings to our existing suite." He added that the deal also expands EML's global footprint.

Headquartered in London, PFS employs 170 people in total. The bulk of its staff are based in Meath and it has offices in the UK and Malta.

The Australian-listed EML will fund the acquisition through various mechanisms, including an AU$183m (€113.7m) equity raising and an AU$67m (€41.6m) share placement.

EML said the deal would generate synergies of about AU$6m (€3.7m) a year.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' specialist Fintech investment banking team in London acted as sole financial adviser to PFS. Eversheds Sutherland acted as legal counsel while GBW Accountants Ireland provided accounting advice.

In September, PFS said it was investing €50m as part of its relocation from Navan to Trim. This expansion is proceeding as planned, Mr Moran confirmed yesterday.

In May the company announced a partnership with Garmin Pay allowing for cards issued and managed by PFS in the UK to be used on compatible Garmin smartwatch devices, while earlier this year the company acquired the prepaid card portfolio of Barclaycard in the UK.

Mr Moran's other company, eCOMM Merchant Solutions - a payments technology business which he founded in 2014 - is not included in the sale.

