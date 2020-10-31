NatWest continues to review options for Ulster Bank

NATWEST has said it is continuing its strategic review of options for Ulster Bank, which is being carried out “appropriately and responsibly”, it said.

The review could lead to Ulster Bank being shut down over time or sold, but in the meantime, parent company NatWest said its current strategy to grow the Irish business “remains unchanged”.

NatWest reported better than expected third-quarter earnings yesterday, after setting aside less than many analysts had forecast to deal with likely loan defaults due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The British bank posted a £355m (€394m) pre-tax profit for the July-September period, when many analysts were predicting a loss.

The bank did make a further £254m provision for expected bad loans, provisions for the year would be at the lower end of a £3.5bn to £4.5bn range previously guided by the bank itself.

Total income at Ulster Bank fell to €145m in the three months to September 30, down from €161m in the same period last year.

Ulster Bank made a profit of €1m over the three months, a fall on the profit of €34m in the corresponding period in 2019.

The income drop was primarily due to lower lending income, reduced transaction volumes and fee income resulting from the impact of Covid-19, the bank said.

As at September 30, Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland had approved over 17,000 payment breaks and, of those who have rolled off their initial payment break, approximately 46pc have opted for a second payment break.

In other banking news, AIB says its performance in the three months to September 30 was “more resilient than expected with positive momentum quarter on quarter”.

Nonetheless, income for the nine months to September was 11pc lower than the equivalent prior year period, as Covid-19 depressed economic activity, according to a trading update.

The bank currently has just over 17,000 accounts on some form of payment break, down from 66,000 granted in its retail banking. The total balance of these loans is over €1bn.

New lending in the three months to September 30 was 18pc lower than the corresponding period in 2019. In the full year-to-date, new lending is down 24pc.

Looking forward, AIB said it is mindful of the “significant uncertainty” that remains in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the global macro environment.

AIB expects net interest for the full year of circa €1.9bn, while new lending is expected to be down 30pc in 2020.

