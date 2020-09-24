NatWest can't afford to leave this uncertainty on Ulster Bank hanging around

Ulster Bank parent group, NatWest has a tough call to make. Having confirmed that a strategic review was taking place, it did not dismiss a report that a possible closure or wind-down of the bank was on the table. That genie is now entirely out of the bottle.

It doesn't mean NatWest will definitely wind down the third-biggest bank in the Republic of Ireland, but it needs to make a decision quickly.

The time-frame given is the end of October, but already existing or prospective customers may ask about whether they should take out a new mortgage or seven-year loan with Ulster Bank.

In reality, it won't make a significant difference to the customer. A closure would be gradual (over years) and loan books would most likely be sold on. Nevertheless, even having speculation that a closure is a distinct possibility out there for too long, could impact business in the short term.

It will also do considerable damage with staff and their trade union representatives who have been in discussions about 267 redundancies.

Perhaps the Central Bank should ask some pertinent questions about NatWest's intentions to ensure it makes a speedy decision.

Closing down the third-biggest bank in the country is not a decision to be taken lightly. But something has got to give.

Ulster Bank is not delivering a reasonable return on the capital deployed. Its costs are running at about 95pc of its income. Like other banks, it is facing into a Covid-induced hell having already set aside €275m for pandemic-related loan losses.

It has its strengths - which include €22bn of deposits; joint third-largest mortgage lender and a 20pc share of small business lending. On the other hand, deposits are not what they used to be in banking; 38pc of total net loans at the end of last year were tracker mortgages; and it is carrying 88 branches which are a very costly overhead.

It is a small player in a small market, dominated by the big two of Bank of Ireland and AIB. It could look to merge with the other two small players, Permanent TSB and KBC Ireland.

But a three-way merger or deal looks too complicated with three brands, three IT systems and the need to fund the redundancies.

Yes, PTSB could do with the increased scale that Ulster would give it, especially in mortgages and small business lending. PTSB is 75pc owned by the State. Would it make sense for a merger of the two, or even an acquisition of Ulster Bank to take place? That may make it a better competitor for AIB - which itself is 71pc State-owned? It all starts to get very messy.

If anything, the State is too heavily involved in banking and would dearly love to get out. If it could do so at a reasonable price.

With bank profitability under enormous pressure across Europe, everybody is talking about consolidation. But it is hard to see where the consolidation can take place in Ireland. That is why it may make more sense for NatWest to withdraw from the market.

It might sell off bits of its business in a way that would benefit the likes of PTSB without trying to put together a full merger.

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose is facing multiple problems in the UK. Bank stocks have fallen massively out of favour. The British bank has been letting go employees from its investment banking division by Zoom during the lockdown. Another 79 were told over the conferencing platform this week. It has seen its share price fall from 244p in January to the current level of 93p.

So how bad would it be for the Irish market if Ulster Bank was to close? The loss of a competitor would strengthen the hand of the big two which would greatly reduce competition.

It could benefit the likes of KBC and PTSB too, if the number three player left but a larger slice of the pie may just go to the existing big players.

Alternatives to traditional banking are cropping up everywhere, whether it's the Revolut card, or specialist non-bank lenders.

However, they do not provide the same role that a bank has traditionally done in communities. For all of the unethical behaviour of banks on trackers or irresponsible lending during the boom, they have played an important role in the economy and in communities.

It is hard to see the new non-bank lenders providing basic banking services to local football clubs or societies where there isn't really a profit in it for them.

We may be about to lose many of those traditional roles anyway as banking changes and branches close. We have already seen the diminution of the power of the local manager and not always with better outcomes.

Perhaps NatWest is happy to have speculation about a closure out there - so as to draw out an approach or leverage a better deal with staff on cost cutting. If so, it is a dangerous game to play.