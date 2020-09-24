| 6.2°C Dublin

NatWest can't afford to leave this uncertainty on Ulster Bank hanging around

Richard Curran

Under pressure: Alison Rose, CEO of Ulster Bank parent NatWest, is facing multiple problems in the UK Expand

Ulster Bank parent group, NatWest has a tough call to make. Having confirmed that a strategic review was taking place, it did not dismiss a report that a possible closure or wind-down of the bank was on the table. That genie is now entirely out of the bottle.

It doesn't mean NatWest will definitely wind down the third-biggest bank in the Republic of Ireland, but it needs to make a decision quickly.

The time-frame given is the end of October, but already existing or prospective customers may ask about whether they should take out a new mortgage or seven-year loan with Ulster Bank.