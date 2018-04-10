National Treasury Management Agency raises €4bn from bond investors
The National Treasury Management Agency has raised €4bn from bond investors this afternoon after encountering heavy demand for its latest syndicated bond issuance.
It is understood the notes will deliver a yield of over 1.3pc, although the deal has yet to be priced.
A spokesperson for the NTMA declined to comment on the yield but confirmed the agency received some €12.5bn worth of orders, which included €2.35bn worth of interest from the joint lead managers.
This latest deal takes the NTMA’s bond issuance to €10.25bn so far this year. It intends to raise between €14bn and €18bn in 2018.
Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, NatWest Markets and SG BIC are mandated as joint lead managers to the syndicated bond auction.
Books on the deal will close later this afternoon.
Online Editors