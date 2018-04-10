National Treasury Management Agency raises €4bn from bond investors

It is understood the notes will deliver a yield of over 1.3pc, although the deal has yet to be priced.

A spokesperson for the NTMA declined to comment on the yield but confirmed the agency received some €12.5bn worth of orders, which included €2.35bn worth of interest from the joint lead managers.

This latest deal takes the NTMA’s bond issuance to €10.25bn so far this year. It intends to raise between €14bn and €18bn in 2018.