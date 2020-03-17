Primark's sales across Europe have seen heavy declines due to lockdowns and other measures introduced in countries including Italy, Spain and France because of the coronavirus.

Associated British Foods (ABF), which owns the Dublin-headquartered retailer, said that stores accounting for 20pc of its selling space and 30pc of its sales are now closed.

Those outlets would have been expected to generate sales of £190m (€209m) over the next four weeks.

"The remainder of the estate, including the UK which represents 41pc of sales, has seen like-for-like sales declines over the last two weeks and these have accelerated over the past few days as a result of reduced footfall," ABF said.

"We are managing the business appropriately but do not expect to significantly mitigate the effect of the contribution lost from these sales."

It added that given the effect of Covid-19 on Primark's sales, it is too early to give any earnings guidance for the remainder of the financial year.

The group also said that while it flagged in February there was a risk to supply of goods from suppliers in China, the situation there has now improved, with most factories that supply Primark having reopened.

Primark sources a number of items from China.

"We typically build inventories in advance of Chinese New Year and, as a consequence, are well stocked with cover for several months and do not expect any short-term impact," ABF told investors last month.

ABF said yesterday that it has "substantial cash liquidity", with about £800m of net cash and significant undrawn bank facilities.

The group added that, in aggregate, it has not seen a material impact on its sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses.

ABF owns a number of household grocery brands such as Ryvita, Blue Dragon, Sunblest and Jordans.

A number of ABF's food businesses have operations in China.

But its sugar production in the country was unaffected in the first half of the group's year, which ended last month.

Primark has expanded across Europe in the past decade, while it also made a move into the US market. It now has a total of 375 outlets.

During the first half of the ABF financial year, Primark opened new stores in Seville, Milan and Kiel.

