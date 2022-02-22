National debt nears €50k each as Covid rescue bills mount up

Ireland’s national debt increased by €33bn during the two years of the Covid pandemic, pushing the total to a record high.

The overall debt is now approaching €250bn or €47,250 for each person in Ireland – and perhaps double that per worker.

Despite the rising debt the annual interest bill dropped during the pandemic, as new borrowings and refinancing deals benefitted from historically low interest rates.

That was helped in large measure by the European Central Bank’s massive programme of bond purchases.

Those ECB deals bid up the value of bonds and thereby pushed down the return investors could get for lending to countries.

However that support will not be available in future as policy makers in Frankfurt switch their focus to tackling inflation, including by cutting the spending on bonds and potentially by raising interest rates.

Commenting on Tuesday’s publication of the Annual Report on Public Debt in Ireland 2021, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signalled his intention to end the two year borrowing splurge now that the pandemic appears to have passed.

“As of now, the tide appears to have turned on the pandemic and, at least in aggregate terms, the economy is bouncing back strongly. As the economic recovery gains traction, it will be necessary to slow down, and subsequently stop, adding to our public debt.

Ending the current high rate of borrowing will not be at the expense of capital investment in the likes of schools, housing or health facilities, he said.

“We need to rebuild our fiscal buffers, including by steering the public finances to a more balanced path. We can do this while continuing to make significant capital investment, as outlined in the National Development Plan.

This will help to lay the foundations for future growth while protecting against the future fiscal challenges that lay ahead of us,” he said.

The Irish economy was unusual in Europe in continuing to grow at a fast clip even during the pandemic, meaning the debt to gross domestic product (gdp) measure most external lenders look at did not spike as rapidly as the actual level of borrowing.

However, in terms of the real size of the domestic economy debt shot up to 106pc, according to the Department of Finance’s calculations.

Allowing public debt to increase in order to counter the hit to the economy – including supports to households and business - was the appropriate response to the pandemic and the increase in public debt is manageable, Minister Donohoe said.

However, further debt accumulation would increase fiscal vulnerability, the minister said.

“Government is also conscious of the challenges facing the public finances – the high likelihood that corporation tax receipts will decline from their current levels and an ageing population which will absorb much of our resources in the years to come,” he said.

