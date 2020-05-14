Nama's legal fees drop by 25pc in 2019 to €5.65m

Dublin-based legal firm McCann Fitzgerald received €1.54m in fees from the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) last year.

That is according to new figures provided by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in a written Dáil reply to Solidarity - People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

The figures show Nama paid €5.65m to legal firms last year. This represents a 25pc decrease on the €7.5m spent on legal fees in 2018.

McCann Fitzgerald's fees fell by €1.74m - the largest proportion of the overall drop. Nama paid the firm €3.29m in 2018.

In a separate Dáil response to a question by Deputy Boyd Barrett, Minister Donohoe confirmed that last year the Revenue Commissioners last year paid €7.36m to legal firms.

That represented a 29pc increase on the €5.89m Revenue paid for legal services in 2018. However, the individual payments to the firms employed by Revenue were not provided.

Only one other company, Hogan Lovells International, received over €1m from Nama while A&L Goodbody Solicitors received fees of €724,000.

Four legal firms received fees in excess of €200,000: Finn Dixon & Herling (€321,000), Arthur Cox Solicitors (€283,000), Matheson (€254,000) and Hayes Solicitors (€210,000).

Separately, Minister Donohoe confirmed to Deputy Boyd Barrett that the Central Bank paid audit and consultancy companies €2m last year - a sharp decrease on the €4.96m paid for the same services in 2018.

The figures show the Central Bank made payments to: Deloitte (€1.14m), Mazars (€597,000), Pricewaterhouse- Coopers (€161,000), Ernst & Young (€112,000), Grant Thornton (€112,000), and KPMG (€5,000).

Grant Thornton was paid €2.34m by the Central Bank in 2018 while Ernst & Young's bill for €112,000 was significantly down on the €1.3m it was paid in 2018.

Minister Donohoe confirmed that Mazars provides the Central Bank's audit services and also told Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty that Covid-19 will likely have some impact on the timing and amount of Nama's forecasted payments of its surplus to the State beyond 2020.

Irish Independent