Nama sells remaining stake in controversial Dublin Glass Bottle site

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has sold its remaining 20pc stake in the controversial Dublin Glass Bottle site, the capital’s biggest housing project.

Nama said late on Friday that it had sold its shareholding in Pembroke Ventures DAC (PVD), the company set up to develop the 37.2 acre site in Dublin 4, in an area between the south docks and the Aviva Stadium. The stake is being acquired by the majority 80pc shareholders in PVD, which is led by developer Johnny Ronan and financial investor Oaktree.

Nama sold its initial majority stake in the site in 2020 in a deal understood to have valued it at €200m – massively higher than the expected price.

The price was good for Nama’s bottom line but means the developers are under pressure to deliver a financial return on the homes they build, including social and affordable homes.

An alternative option to sell part of the site to Dublin City Council for social housing failed to secure financial backing from the Government.

Nama says the site has the potential to provide up to 3,800 new homes, including 900 social and affordable homes and 1 million sq. ft. of commercial development, as well as educational facilities, public open spaces, civic spaces, and other community amenities.

It said the sale will have no impact on construction, which is underway on parts of the scheme. To date, the site has received planning permissions from Dublin City Council for 894 new homes including for 224 social and affordable homes (equivalent to 25pc of the 894 homes). However, in May Dublin City Council refused planning permission for a scheme to construct 516 apartments there.

The council refused planning permission after concluding the scheme would by itself and by the precedent it would set for other development, seriously injure the residential amenities of future residents of the development. That’s likely to be appealed or revised, delaying final completion on the site.

The sale now by Nama of its remaining interest in the site means it will not be a party in the event of further planning delays or controversies.

Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh said the agency was “delighted to have been able to steward this project to the point of commencement of construction.” “The overall site will deliver 10pc social and up to 15pc affordable housing per the SDZ. This transaction represents the best achievable financial return for NAMA, in line with the statutory requirements of the NAMA Act,” he said.

The sale of Nama’s remaining stake ends decades of often controversial public ownership of the site, once home to a large glass factory that was bought for over €400m by a consortium of boom era developers and the State backed Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA) in October 2006.

The land eventually made its way into Nama when loans used to buy it were transferred to the agency in 2012.