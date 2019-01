Nama expects to generate €3.5bn surplus by the time it is wound up

Independent.ie

NAMA expects to generate a surplus of the order of €3.5bn by the time it is wound up in 2020 or 2021.

https://www.independent.ie/business/irish/nama-expects-to-generate-3-5bn-surplus-by-the-time-it-is-wound-up-37678305.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/irish/article37671413.ece/ffbfa/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-c98860e4-fc3b-421e-a865-0c8f6db196c2_I1.jpg