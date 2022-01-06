Nama expects surplus to taxpayers will exceed current projections

Nama says its surplus to taxpayers is likely to exceed the current projection of €4.25bn by the time it is wound up.

Nama transferred €1bn in cash from its lifetime surplus to the Exchequer last year, bringing total surplus cash remitted to the State to €3bn, according to the agency’s year-end review.

Nama will make further transfers to the Exchequer totalling €1.25bn “in the coming years” and expects to be in a position to potentially increase its final surplus projection, subject to market conditions.

Nama generated €670m cash in 2021. Since inception, the agency has generated around €47bn from its operations.

When it was first established, Nama paid €31.8bn to Anglo Irish Bank, AIB and Bank of Ireland for loans with a face value of €74.1bn using IOUs that had to be repaid to the banks as it generated cash.

By the agency’s own calculation, it paid around €6bn more to the banks than the loans were worth at the time – based on a formula for long-term value.

Including €400m in corporate tax payments, Nama’s total current projected return to the State will be around €4.65bn.

Meanwhile, last year Nama exceeded its target of delivering 20,000 homes in Ireland.

By end-2021, the delivery of 23,155 new homes had been funded and facilitated by Nama, according to the agency, this included 13,185 units funded directly by Nama.

In June last year Nama received €200m for an 80pc stake in a major development site in the Poolbeg, Dublin. Nama is retaining a 20pc interest in the site, which has potential to deliver 3,800 homes and 1 million square feet of commercial space.

The agency said it has continued to make progress in facilitating the delivery of grade A office space and residential units in the Dublin Docklands, which, on completion, will deliver 4.2 million square feet of commercial space and over 2,000 residential units.

By the end of 2021, 13pc of Nama’s original interests in the capital’s Docklands remained under construction, all of which is due for completion this year.

Brendan McDonagh, Nama chief executive, said: “2021 was another year of strong performance by the agency.”

“Major transactions such as Project Pembroke, which completed during the year for €200m, meant Nama was in a position to increase its projected lifetime surplus to €4.25bn in 2021 while paving the way for the future delivery of much needed residential development post-Nama’s lifetime.”

Nama is due to be wound up in 2025.