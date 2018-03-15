mytaxi appoint Alan Fox as new general manager for Ireland

With 20 years experience in the financial services and tech sector, Mr Fox joins the company as it embarks on further service and expansion and fleet upgrade.

"This is an exciting and dynamic time for mytaxi and we strongly believe Alan’s diverse management, business development and marketing expertise in technology and consumer sectors is a strong fit as we push to build on our success in Ireland," Regional Manager with responsibility for Ireland at mytaxi, Andy Batty, said.

Mr Fox worked as Sales & Marketing Director at AA Ireland for five years and has held senior positions in Telefonica, Zurich Insurance and Meteor Mobile.