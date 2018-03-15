mytaxi appoint Alan Fox as new general manager for Ireland
Alan Fox has been appointed mytaxi's new general manager for Ireland.
With 20 years experience in the financial services and tech sector, Mr Fox joins the company as it embarks on further service and expansion and fleet upgrade.
"This is an exciting and dynamic time for mytaxi and we strongly believe Alan’s diverse management, business development and marketing expertise in technology and consumer sectors is a strong fit as we push to build on our success in Ireland," Regional Manager with responsibility for Ireland at mytaxi, Andy Batty, said.
Mr Fox worked as Sales & Marketing Director at AA Ireland for five years and has held senior positions in Telefonica, Zurich Insurance and Meteor Mobile.
He succeeds Tim Arnold who has taken up an international role for Renault Nissan based in Paris.
Last year, the Hailo merger with the Daimler subsidiary launched in Ireland.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Mytaxi app users to be charged €2 extra from today
- 'Business is like tennis - you don't win every game' - Lynk CEO enjoys taxi industry's ebb and flow
- Hailo rebranded as Daimler's mytaxi
- 'Different yoke, same folk'...Your Hailo app changes today - what does that mean for you?