Mystery investor moves for €110m Dalata stake

Shares in Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata, jumped more than 4pc this morning after it emerged that a mystery investor had attempted to buy as much as 14pc of the company in recent days.

JP Morgan issued a so-called ‘cleansing’ filing to the stock market last night under financial rules, saying that it had been hired by an unnamed party to act as a dealer-manager to intermediate the purchase of up to €110m of Dalata’s shares.

The potential buyer was described by JP Morgan as a “European corporate with multiple minority holdings”. It intended to pay between €3.50 and €3.75 per share.

Shares in Dalata, whose chief executive is Pat McCann, were changing hands at €3.51 today.

A number of Dalata’s existing institutional shareholders were approached to sound out interest in selling some of their holdings to the mystery investor.

It’s believed that the identity of the potential buyer is not known to the hotel company or its own brokers, however.

The investor ultimately decided not to proceed with the purchase, indicating that it was unable to generate sufficient selling interest at the price it was willing to pay.

The price would have represented a premium of between 1pc and 8pc to the year-to-date average closing price for Dalata’s shares and a 12pc to 20pc premium on the year-to-date lows, according to Goodbody Stockbrokers.

“Although a transaction did not take place, we believe this is supportive of valuation given there was new buyer interest and also because it would appear that sufficient existing shareholders were unwilling to sell at those levels,” noted Goodbody analyst Paul Ruddy.

Dalata, which operates hotels across Ireland and the UK, raised gross proceeds of just over €94m last September to bolster its balance sheet during the pandemic.

Those 37m new shares were sold at €2.55, which at the time represented a 7pc discount to the closing price of the day before.

Dalata, whose hotels trade under the Clayton and Maldron brands, releases full-year results early next month.

Online Editors