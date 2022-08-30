Myles O’Grady to return to Bank of Ireland for chief executive role

Francesca McDonagh and Myles O'Grady at the announcement of Bank of Ireland's 2021 results. Picture by Naoise Culhane

Bank of Ireland’s former financial officer Myles O’Grady is set to return as the bank’s next chief executive, according to a report from the Irish Times today.

The news comes months after Mr O’Grady left the bank for a role as chief financial officer with retail group Musgrave. He stepped down from his new role with Musgrave two weeks ago following four months in the role.

He first joined Bank of Ireland in 2019 as finance director for Ireland and was appointed as chief financial officer in October 2019.

Current chief executive Francesca McDonagh will leave the position in October after five years in the role to join Credit Suisse. Ms McDonagh was appointed as chief operating officer of the embattled Siwss bank earlier this month.

Ms McDonagh spoke out last September following news of Mr O'Grady’s planned departure from Bank of Ireland, blaming the cap on Irish banking executive’s salaries for his decision.

"Myles’ decision to leave the Irish banking sector highlights the challenge that remuneration restrictions represent for Irish banks in attracting and retaining talent,” she said in a statement at the time.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the appointment, according to the report.

The appointment is now subject to vetting by officials from both the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of Ireland.