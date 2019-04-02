Musgrave MarketPlace reports 198pc spike in demand for eco-friendly packaging

Wholesale supplier Musgrave MarketPlace have experienced a spike in the demand for eco-friendly packaging in the first nine weeks of the year.

Sales of disposable products grew by 131pc in 2018, and they have already seen a 198pc growth this year so far.

The company believe the dramatic rise in demand is due to a new era of environmentally-conscious business activity within food service, retail and SME businesses.

Eco-friendly packaging currently accounts for 4.6pc of total packaging products sold at Musgrave MarketPlace and is the fastest growing product group within the organisation.

They are predicting that eco-friendly packaging will account for 6.9pc of total packaging sold by the end of 2019.

Coffee cups and lids, takeaway containers and cutlery and straws account for the biggest area of growth in the eco-friendly range.

The company is now supplying 100 eco-friendly packaging and disposable products at all branches nationwide.

Trading Director Musgrave MarketPlace Sheena Forde said; "We as an organisation are committed to ensuring we play our part in assisting Ireland reach its 2025 and 2030 plastic recycling targets.

"We intend to expand our offering this year and predict further growth in this area in the coming months."

The eco-friendly range available at Musgrave MarketPlace is comprised of bio-based products made from natural materials that are mostly certified as being industrially compostable.

Compostable products biodegrade under specific conditions into carbon dioxide, water, inorganic compounds and biomass in approximately 90 days. All food packaging products are made from either renewable or compostable raw materials.

