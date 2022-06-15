Musgrave invests €25m in sustainable stores strategy

Musgrave will invest €25m in SuperValu and Centra stores across the island of Ireland in a move that the group says will reduce carbon emissions by 12pc over a two-year period.

The investment from the supermarket supplier is also part of Musgrave’s overall strategy to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

As part of the sustainability fund, Musgrave will invest €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store in the Republic of Ireland. The company’s retail partners will then have the opportunity to choose which sustainable initiatives will most benefit each individual store, including upgrading freezers and refrigeration units and the installation of solar panels.

Musgrave’s vast network of retailers includes 1,000 SMEs and local entrepreneurs.

“Leveraging the passion and focus of this network of local business leaders gives us the unique ability to help make every community in Ireland a sustainable one,” said Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley.

Musgrave has also committed to reduce 100pc of brand packaging on its own-brand products where it is not necessary. In cases where packaging is essential, it must be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. This figure currently stands at 90pc.

All fruit and vegetables packaging, as well as in-store packaging, will also be recyclable, reusable or compostable within the next three years.

By 2025, Musgrave has pledged to invest in the installation of LED lighting in stores, as well as solar panels, for all of its stores, while three-quarters of stores will have doors on refrigeration units to save energy.

“There has never been a time in human history when our collective effort will matter more than in dealing with the climate crisis,” Mr Keeley added.

“As a business with a presence in every community across the island of Ireland, we have a responsibility to act, while putting in place genuine and meaningful sustainability policies.”