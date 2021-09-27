Musgrave Group appoints ex-Bank of Ireland CFO

Musgrave Group has appointed Myles O’Grady as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from April next year.

Mr O’Grady is moving from Bank of Ireland, where his departure was announced on Monday morning.

He is the third senior executive to leave the bank since Francesca McDonagh became chief executive, following the departures of Senan Murphy and Andrew Keating.

Musgrave brands include SuperValu, Centra, and Daybreak.

In a statement Musgrave said Mr O’Grady brings a “wealth of experience in delivering sustainable growth and in driving a culture that is customer focused and increasingly digital.”

“I am pleased to welcome Myles to Musgrave as CFO following a comprehensive recruitment process,” Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO, said.

“As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable growth. Given Myles’ experience in senior financial and business leadership roles he will be a fantastic asset in helping us achieve our ambitions.”

Mr O’Grady replaces Alan Cunningham who was acting CFO at the company.

Mr O’Grady has been group CFO at Bank of Ireland Group since October 2019.

Prior to that he held senior roles at Citibank, Bord Gais and AIB Group.

He is also a non-executive director of New Ireland Assurance Company and is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.