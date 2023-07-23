Murphy’s ice-cream: The Dingle frozen treat sensation with plans for world domination

Native New-Yorker Sean Murphy has grown his little Murphy’s Ice Cream store on the Kerry peninsula into a nationwide brand. Now he aims to spread the company’s wings to China, the US and beyond

Right from the start, Murphy’s Ice Cream was created to be big, and now the opportunity to fly far from its roots in the Dingle Peninsula has arrived. Above, CEO and founder Sean Murphy at his store on Strand Street in Dingle, Co Kerry. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Sean Pollock

Outside the colourful buildings of Dingle’s Strand Street, leading down to the tourist town’s picturesque seafront, a crowd has formed outside Murphy’s Ice Cream store – and it’s not just because of the frozen treats inside.