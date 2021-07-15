Multinationals flatter statistics as home economy lags

THE Irish economy grew significantly faster last year than previously thought, but with a huge gap between booming multinationals and the domestic market.

Revised data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that personal consumption of goods and services, a key measure of domestic economic activity, fell 10.4pc in the year, as much of the economy – including high employment sectors – was shut.

Modified Gross National Income (GNI*), the measure designed to capture the reality of the Irish economy when multinationals are stripped out, shows it contracted by 3.5pc in 2020. The latest data suggests the trend has continued into this year.

Economist Austin Hughes of KBC Ireland said the revised data for the first quarter of 2021 show a continuing divergence between the multinational sector, where activity was 13.6pc higher than a year earlier, and other parts of the economy, where the level of activity was 1.2pc lower.

He said the weak domestic economy means that even an expected substantial rebound in domestic spending through the rest of this year will still leave a substantial shortfall compared to pre-Covid levels, with an associated risk in terms of unemployment.

It means government should continue to focus on propping up the economy rather than on the longer term health of the public finances, he said.

“Given current global circumstances, where the pandemic has taken a deep toll on economies and policy worldwide is focused on rebooting activity rather than reducing support, Irish economic problems related to unemployment and infrastructure are more pressing than the position of the public finances.”

THE CSO’s assistant director, Jennifer Banim, said the latest data for the first three months of 2021 showed the impact of Covid restrictions varied widely across sectors, with the most globalised sectors including technology shrugging off any negative impact and continuing to grow, while domestically-focused sectors experienced varied effects in the quarter.

The distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector contracted by 4.6pc, construction contracted by 27.9pc, and the finance and insurance sector grew by 2.2pc.

Preliminary data from the CSO yesterday showed that seasonally adjusted exports of goods rose 6pc to €13.6bn in May this year compared to April. Seasonally adjusted imports of goods were up 4pc at almost €8.6bn. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus for May was just over €5bn in May, up 10pc compared to April.