Multinationals flatter latest GDP data, but domestic sector is catching up

Ireland’s domestic economy suffered a severe contraction once again during the first three months of the year as a strict lockdown kept consumers from spending.

But overall conditions remain favourable for a strong recovery as robust multinational profits, surging exports, a stable interest rate environment and encouraging lead indicators point to a better outlook.

Irish GDP grew by 11.8pc year on year in the first quarter, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office yesterday.

That was the fastest rate in three years and well above the European average of -0.6pc.

However, modified domestic demand – a better gauge of what’s happening on the ground in Ireland – fell 5pc in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2020.

So, the divergent economy remains in place, with a gaudy performance in the multinational sector contrasting sharply with a moribund indigenous sector.

Yet there are signs, some two months after the end of Q1, that things are getting better on the home front.

The Composite Output Index, which combines the Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Manager’s Indices (PMIs), grew strongly in the three months to May 2021, suggesting a domestic demand rebound in Q2, according to Goodbody economist Shaun McDonnell.

That view is backed up by the latest Exchequer figures, released on Wednesday, which showed tax receipts were 8.2pc ahead of profile, suggesting the reopening of non-essential retail in May helped boost economic activity overall.

While the outperformance of multinationals distorts the overall economic picture – even Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was quick yesterday to dismiss GDP as “not an accurate measure of what’s going on in the Irish economy” - it brings some real benefits.

Multinationals are key contributors to Ireland’s tax base, with €1 in every €5 of taxes collected in 2020 coming from foreign companies operating in Ireland.

Those contributions have helped pay for the Government’s extraordinary spending on Covid supports for the domestic sector, notably the more than €10bn spent to date on wage subsidies and pandemic unemployment payments.

GDP inflation due to multinational performance also reduces Ireland’s debt-to-GDP ratio, creating more “fiscal space” for the State to borrow within strict EU budgetary rules, which come back into force in 2023.

In the meantime, the benign interest rate environment continues, allowing Ireland to borrow at near-zero cost to fund Covid emergency measures.

One key question remains: how much will Irish people spend once the economy is fully reopened?

KBC economist Austin Hughes said yesterday that “pent-up consumer demand will be speedy but may possibly be short-lived".

Although he sees consumer spending increasing by up to 6pc this year and next, he warned that the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, such as hospitality, could see long-term damage if the release of pandemic savings doesn’t deliver a big rebound.