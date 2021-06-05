| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Multinationals flatter latest GDP data, but domestic sector is catching up

Conditions remain favourable for a strong recovery thanks to surging exports and stable interest rate

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was quick to dismiss GDP as &lsquo;not an accurate measure&rsquo;. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was quick to dismiss GDP as &lsquo;not an accurate measure&rsquo;. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was quick to dismiss GDP as ‘not an accurate measure’. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was quick to dismiss GDP as ‘not an accurate measure’. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jon Ihle

Ireland’s domestic economy suffered a severe contraction once again during the first three months of the year as a strict lockdown kept consumers from spending.

But overall conditions remain favourable for a strong recovery as robust multinational profits, surging exports, a stable interest rate environment and encouraging lead indicators point to a better outlook.

Irish GDP grew by 11.8pc year on year in the first quarter, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office yesterday.

Most Watched

Privacy