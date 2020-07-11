| 12.3°C Dublin

Multinationals face tax hit after exodus of overseas staff

Remote working outside Ireland leading to unforeseen costs, warns EY

Fearghal O'Connor

Irish-based tech giants whose non-Irish employees returned home to work remotely when the Covid-19 pandemic hit are now exposed, along with their employees, to significant tax, immigration and social security implications, it has emerged.

A key tax adviser with global audit firm EY told the Sunday Independent it was dealing with increasing numbers of multinational and other clients facing complications because staff had left Ireland to base themselves back home in overseas jurisdictions.

Some firms were already looking at the implications of this for how they use their Irish offices and others were struggling to pinpoint where their employees are now located.