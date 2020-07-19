| 7.8°C Dublin

Multinational nation: Will Apple's big day help keep Europe at bay?

Ireland may have won a big victory on Apple, but the arguments over our reliance on multinationals will not end there, writes Fearghal O'Connor

'Multinationals are an incredibly important part of our economy. A new study from the OECD revealed Ireland is a very long way in the lead globally when it comes to the amount of our corporate tax take that comes from foreign multinational corporations, with 65pc of the almost €4bn in corporation tax take coming from that source' Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

In a quiet, nondescript business park on the outskirts of Dublin a senior team manager at the Irish office of a big multinational tech company was recently looking at buying more desks.

A regional office elsewhere in the world was to be shut down and the expectation was that new positions would be created back at the EMEA head office in Dublin to take up the slack.

But then came the surprising news. The furniture order was put on ice. The positions would not be relocated to Dublin after all, but to a much lower-cost operation in southern Europe.