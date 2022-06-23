Multinational companies most desired employers for Gen Z students

Multinational companies located in Ireland have emerged as the employers of choices for third-level students here.

The Most Attractive Employers Index, research conducted by Universum, spoke to 8,000 students across Ireland.

The Index revealed that the tech and pharmaceutical giants with bases in Ireland were seen as the most desirable places to work for students across a range of disciplines ranging from business and law to medicine and engineering.

For those studying business/ economics, engineering and IT, Google, Microsoft and Apple featured in the top 5 for each cohort. Google was regarded as the most attractive workplace across the board for IT and business students.

For engineering students, Intel ranked first, closely followed by Google.

Students viewed the tech giants located in Ireland positively due to the market success, as well as their willingness to embrace new technologies and innovation.

Pharmaceutical giants also retained interest from Irish students but this marked a dip from the surge experienced last year due to their engagement with the Covid vaccine. Pfizer ranked 1st with natural science students and took 5th place among engineering students.

Furthermore, natural science students placed Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

“With renowned tech and pharmaceutical multinationals leading the way in this year’s Index, it’s clear that third-level students are keen to play their part in helping to shape the growing digital and scientific transformation that is underway across our economy and society, not only in Ireland, but across the globe,” said Universum UK and Ireland business director, Steve Ward.

New Irish entries to the overall index in 2022 included An Post and Irish Rail for students across all disciplines. ESB also recorded a surge in interest, rising 40 places.

Following two years of travel restrictions, Irish airlines were also viewed by students as an attractive option for work after graduation. Aer Lingus ranked 12th for business students and 9th for engineering students. Ryanair was in 20th place for business students and 15th for those studying engineering.